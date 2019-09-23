Speech to Text for ELECTRIC CAR SHOW EDUCATES PEOPLE ABOUT DRIVING GREEN

a growing push to go green at the gas tank. earlier todayá organizers from the group "rochester electric vehicles" held a car showá displaying all the vehicles operated on electricity. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the show... learning the effort to ditch the pump.xxx reporter: people are here downtown at the discovery square parking lot to learn a little bit more about electric vehicles. vo: a new way of getting around town... without fueling up with gasoline. sot: since i made the switch i don't think i'll ever go back vo:jonny yucuis is the organizer for today's electric car show... he's an electric car owner looking to get people reved up about cleaner cars. sot: it's still kind of a new concept for people so the best way to do is come check it out and talk with current owners and just learn a little bit. vo:he tells me people assume electric vehicles are more of a hassle to maintain... he says it's quite the opposite. sot: it's kind of a scary thought at first the idea that you can't just stop at a gas station but once you actually get into it the fear really goes away almost immediately and you start to see some of the other benefits. you have less maintenance costs. vo:it wasn't just cars... the new rochester electric bus also made an apperance. the district announced they will be piloting an electric school bus for the fall. chris bursch brought his electric bike to the show... boasting about the benefits the bike has. sot: i'm finding that with the electric bike i get out and use it and im still getting exercise and i can go out farther distances and all those kinds of stuff. vo:taking the driver's seat in using a sustainable mode of transportatio n. the group also allows anyone interested to drive an electric vehicle to experience the vehicle for yourself. you can head to our website káiámátádotácom to find the link to sign up to test drive.///