Weather forecast 9/22

macaday... sunday has been a cloudy and rather cool day with dry conditions and high temps in the upper 60s. some showers have drizzled through the area. by the early evening, clouds will begin clearing as high pressure moves in from the west. the result of this strong area of high pressure? a completely clear monday. with high temps in the low 70s and low humidity, monday will be a picturesque first day of fall. tuesday evening brings a slight chance for severe weather as conditions briefly warm. we are tracking this threat. tonight: clearing skies lows: low 50s winds: nw 5 mph monday: sunny and clear skies highs: lower 70s winds: w 5mph monday night: mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: calmsunday has been a cloudy and rather cool day with dry conditions and high temps in the upper 60s. some showers have drizzled through the area. by the early evening, clouds will begin clearing as high pressure moves in from the west. the result of this strong area of high pressure? a completely clear monday. with high temps in the low 70s and low humidity, monday will be a picturesque first day of fall. tuesday evening brings a slight chance for severe weather as conditions briefly warm. we are tracking this threat. tonight: clearing skies lows: low 50s winds: nw 5 mph monday: sunny and clear skies highs: lower 70s thanks sean./// cooler months are just around the corner... and that means
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
