Speech to Text for Weather forecast 9/22

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

macaday... sunday has been a cloudy and rather cool day with dry conditions and high temps in the upper 60s. some showers have drizzled through the area. by the early evening, clouds will begin clearing as high pressure moves in from the west. the result of this strong area of high pressure? a completely clear monday. with high temps in the low 70s and low humidity, monday will be a picturesque first day of fall. tuesday evening brings a slight chance for severe weather as conditions briefly warm. we are tracking this threat. tonight: clearing skies lows: low 50s winds: nw 5 mph monday: sunny and clear skies highs: lower 70s winds: w 5mph monday night: mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: calmsunday has been a cloudy and rather cool day with dry conditions and high temps in the upper 60s. some showers have drizzled through the area. by the early evening, clouds will begin clearing as high pressure moves in from the west. the result of this strong area of high pressure? a completely clear monday. with high temps in the low 70s and low humidity, monday will be a picturesque first day of fall. tuesday evening brings a slight chance for severe weather as conditions briefly warm. we are tracking this threat. tonight: clearing skies lows: low 50s winds: nw 5 mph monday: sunny and clear skies highs: lower 70s thanks sean./// cooler months are just around the corner... and that means