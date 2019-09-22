Speech to Text for Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

public library will be closed tomorrow after a weekend water leak. library staff say they found the leak this morning. they say the water softener failed, causing a leak that affected all three floors of the building. we're told the library's collection was largely unaffected. however á staff areas and meeting spaces are damaged. as you can see from the pictures from the library's facebook page á there were several inches of standing water in some parts of the floor. city crews started working to remove water from the building and salvage items around noon today. staff will work to evaluate the damage tomorrow with tentative plans to reopen on tuesday. we're told the library bookmobile will be open tomorrow from 9:30 aám to 5 pám along first street southeast. customers can borrow items and pick up holds using the service. the library's book drop will remain open á but no materials will be due due to the water issues at the library á a planned league of women voters forum regarding the rochester public school referendum is being moved to the mayo civic center. the event will start at 7 o'clock monday night. rápás superintenden t michael munoz will give a presentation regarding the referendum. that will be followed by an opportunity for participants to ask