Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Police did not say the arrests were connected to the shooting investigation, but they're not ruling anything out as the investigation is ongoing.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

october./// new developments tonight á as authorities in mason city try to piece together saturday's shooting investigation... police make two arrests after a noise disturbance call earlier this morning. that's when police took these two men into custody 26áyearáold mario garza was arrested for carrying weapons without a permit. 18áyearáold donavan ward was arrested for assault causing bodily harm. police say they were called to this neighborhood.. . in the 300 block of 12th street southeast... once for a noise complaint á and another for a report of a man and woman yelling. police chief jeff brinkley tells kimt they have increased patrols in that area per some neighbors' requests. we spoke to patrick harnish á who lives nearby. he says there have been more incidents in the area recently á and has been working wth police to curb them.xxx "i've seen a lot during the day, especially during my time off, where people are fiddling with doors, and have had other people said that they've had their back door broken into. i think some of it gets reported, some of it doesn't get reported." police did not say the arrests were connected to the shooting, but they're not ruling anything out as the investigation is ongoing. after speaking with police earlier on the phone today á we know authorities have executed search warrants in the 700 block of south washington avenue and 600 block of south georgia avenue. if you remember á the original call was early saturday morning to enterprise alley and washington avenue along 12th street northwest. that's where officers found bullet casings and blood at the scene. no victims or witnesses have come forward since last night. police do not believe there is any risk to the community. if you have information, you're asked to the
