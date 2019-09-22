Speech to Text for 38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

hundreds of women from across the country are in rochester this weekend for the 38th annual women and spirituality conference. the weekend includes over 40 workshops á a wellness room á and art... all focused on selfácare and helping women find their purpose. virigina cooper is the conference coordinator this year, after being an attendee of the event for over a decade. she says over the years, the conference has given her sisterhood and a safe space to explore different ways of looking at her role in the world. cooper says the conference gives that opportunity to anyone who is curious.xxx anybody who wants to come what some other options for themselves may be. different ways of not only looking at their role in the world but how they can better themselves. it's really about, it's really about the personal journey to self betterment and selfá improvement. about 650 people attended this year's conference.///