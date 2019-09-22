Clear

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

The road work is scheduled to end in Mid-October.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:46 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

southbound traffic on highway 63 will be down to one lane as mndot crews work to put in a cable median barrier like this. highway 63 will be down to one lane from 85th street near stewartville to the highway 52 intersection in rochester. the roadwork, already impacting drivers. rebecca nash takes the highway to get her kids to dance in stewartville. and it's stop and go stop and go. and they get there with a minute or two to spare. the two lanes are down to one lanes and you got the semis, it's been a nightmare. but the delay may be be worth it in the long run... especially when driving the stretch during winter. just nobody getting over, everybody slamming on the break, people in the ditches. mnádot is hoping this cable median barrier will help change that... saying it will keep cars from veering off the road, and even possibly into the northbound traffic. according to mndot, since the first one was installed in the state in 2004, the barrier has been 95 percent effective in reducting fatal or lifeá changing crashes by cars crossing into oncoming traffic. the road work is scheduled to end in Mid-October.
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
