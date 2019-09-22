Speech to Text for Weather 9/21

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

macaday... saturday afternoon, a cold front was moving through the area spurring some storms. these storms have a small chance for becoming severe given the instability in the atmosphere and the wind profile. some storms could persist into the early morning hours closer towards ne iowa. after the front moves through, daily high temperatures will drop from summerálike to much more fall like with high temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. sunday will be mostly cloudy and could see some lingering showers and storms, but conditions clear by the evening. monday will be very clear, and a great day for the first official day of fall. today: afternoon storms/mostly cloudy highs: upper 70s winds: s 15mph tonight: lingering storms/mostly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: s 5á10 mph sunday: mostly cloudy/lingeri ng am showers and storms/aftern oon clearing highs: upper 60s winds: nw 5á 10mph sunday night: thanks sean./// it's a walk for an