RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

The Yellow Jackets get the job done again.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they win on the gridiron rctc hosting central lakes on homecoming, fourth down for the raiders, the yellow jackets defense swarms, erik snook brings down the qáb for the sack and the turnover. next drive rctc's punt is blocked by maxmillion estrem. that would set up the raiders for this.. armoni gause finds talon bradley who bobbles it but holds on.. central lakes has their first score. final seconds before the half.. mayo grad israel lozoya turns nothing into something, he explodes around the edge and will break a key tackle for the improbable touchdown. yellow jackets win their fourth in a row 41 to 7.xx
RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

