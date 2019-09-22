Clear

Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

If you like offense, this was your kind of night.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night, but they were looking for more. grizzlies fired up for this one, first period wausau on the attack.. tanner eskro dangles around a defender but look at the save by roch's sean guerin, he sprawls out to keep the puck out of the net. few minutes later grizzlies on the attack, porter haney with the beautiful backhander for the goal, rochester takes an early one to zero lead. grizzlies committed a little too many penalties, that sets up a powerplay where sam baker finds eskro for the one timer and the goal, riverwolves tie it up. but the lead wouldn't last for long.. garrett smith to peyton hart, the puck actually redirects off the wausau defender and into the net. roch wouldn't
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

Image

Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Community Events