Speech to Text for Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

night, but they were looking for more. grizzlies fired up for this one, first period wausau on the attack.. tanner eskro dangles around a defender but look at the save by roch's sean guerin, he sprawls out to keep the puck out of the net. few minutes later grizzlies on the attack, porter haney with the beautiful backhander for the goal, rochester takes an early one to zero lead. grizzlies committed a little too many penalties, that sets up a powerplay where sam baker finds eskro for the one timer and the goal, riverwolves tie it up. but the lead wouldn't last for long.. garrett smith to peyton hart, the puck actually redirects off the wausau defender and into the net. roch wouldn't