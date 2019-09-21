Clear

Code Ninjas Center now open

The center is helping kids learn to code by teaching them through science, technology, and math.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Code Ninjas Center now open

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years of the walk./// a new center in rochester held it's grand opening today... where kids can learn technology in a unique way. code ninja is helping kids learn to code by teaching them through science technology and math activities. kids will be able to even build their own robots. the ownerá norma flores ibarra (ahábará ra) says the goal is for kids to enjoy learning.xxx having fun and no one is telling them hey this is the assignment this is the homework they're just having fun that's all they know. the center is open monday through friday from
Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Community Events