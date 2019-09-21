Speech to Text for Walking for One Vision

organization that has helped countless people in our area. one vision hosted their 50th annual benefit walk at city park in clear lake this afternoon. it's the signature fundraiser for the organization á which provides services for those with autism and individuals with disabilities. their goal is to raise 50 thousand dollars. interim cáeáo mark dodd is walking for his uncle á who received services from one vision. he says one aspect that has changed with their clients over the years has been the transitioning of housing á and it's been a good transition.xxx "founded on the vision of having people living in the community and having purpose and meaning. we've moved numbers of people from state institutions to our cottages and now from cottages into their own apartments." if they reach their 50á thousand dollar goal á they will have raised 2 million dollars in all