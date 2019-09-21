Clear

Walking for One Vision

One Vision hosted their 50th annual benefit walk on Saturday.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Walking for One Vision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

organization that has helped countless people in our area. one vision hosted their 50th annual benefit walk at city park in clear lake this afternoon. it's the signature fundraiser for the organization á which provides services for those with autism and individuals with disabilities. their goal is to raise 50 thousand dollars. interim cáeáo mark dodd is walking for his uncle á who received services from one vision. he says one aspect that has changed with their clients over the years has been the transitioning of housing á and it's been a good transition.xxx "founded on the vision of having people living in the community and having purpose and meaning. we've moved numbers of people from state institutions to our cottages and now from cottages into their own apartments." if they reach their 50á thousand dollar goal á they will have raised 2 million dollars in all
Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Image

Preparing for an emergency

Image

Electric car show educates people about driving green

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Looking at the weekend weather forecast

Community Events