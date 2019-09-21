Speech to Text for Preparing for an emergency

you get caught in a tornado or flash flood while out camping or with a large group of people. there's not a lot of time to formulate a plan. today á boy scout troops and packs across north iowa are learning just what to do in the first ever urban emergency preparedness day. kimt news 3's alex jirgens got to see the training up close and has our story.xxx it's quiet here at the lime creek nature center... but earlier today, boy scout troops and packs from across iowa converged here to learn how to prepare for an emergency. "if someone breaks their leg, we know how to treat em." these scouts are getting valuable training that could potentially save lives. "if my friends get hurt, i can help them and not stand in the background, not knowing what to do." it's the very first urban emergency preparedness day... a hands on simulation for various boy scout troops and leaders. it's not only to pick up on medical training á but also on what to pack in a bag for emergency usage á communication s á and even practicing where to find a target using a walkie talkie á and a search and rescue drill. the day was the brainchild of margaret bagur á who's been planning it for a year. this info is vital for everyone involved á because disaster can strike with little to no warning. "you could be on this trail, flash flood comes at ya, you get to higher ground, what do you do?" this training could pay off in dividends á as north iowa cert and the scouts are working to put quick á emergency response teams in places like schools. "we want to be able to know that we have high skilled and that we're trained. and we want parents to know. parents need to know if we're taking their kids out to a wilderness area, they want to know their kids are safe. we all do." bagur (bayágrr) is hoping to expand the day out into a 4áday summer camp next year.///