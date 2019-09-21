Speech to Text for Electric car show educates people about driving green

use 100á percent renewable energy by the year 20á31. that energy could light up buildings and fuel electric vehicles. drivers in the med city held n electric car show to answer some questions about driving green. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at one discovery square with more... jeremiah?xxx that's right calyn... i'm here at the parking lot at one discovery square where just a few hours ago it was filled with electric vehicles from the new rochester bus to cars to even electric bikes. the show was all to show that electric vehicles are the future.xxx spectators filled the lot to look at the newest form of transportatio n taking over roads across the nation. local group "rochester electric vehicles" put on today's event. this week is national electric drive week... the goal to spread the benefits of ditching gas and going electric. organizer jonny yucuis says the pros outway the cons when it comes to driving an electric vehicle. sot: when you first start researching you know it's kind of a scary thought at first the idea that you can't just stop at a gas station but once you actually get into it the fear really goes away almost immediately and you start to see some of the other benefits. you have less maintenance costs /// most charge stations are at home so you don't need to go to the gas station. and electric cars release no emissions in the air... also helping out the environment. live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, the group also allows anyone interested to drive an electric vehicle to experience the vehicle for yourself. you can head to our website káiámátádotácom to find the link to sign up to test drive.///