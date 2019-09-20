Speech to Text for SPX OT: Part 1

welcome to sports overtime. lots of big matchups tonight across the viewing area á so let's cut to the action. a top 10 matchup between owatonna and may. we start with a punt returned by sophomore cayden holcomb bringing the spartans to owatonna's 20 yard line. sets up this play... qáb cade sheehan is in some trouble but dodges the tackle... passes to asa cummings for a mayo touchdown. owatonna huskies this time... isaac gefre (jeffrey) runs it in for a tád. owatonna wins it 31 to 14.xx let's move down the road to century's homecoming. senior brock shamblin to completes this one to senior jack fisher for a touchdown. same match up here... but fisher fisher has to work his way through some traffic. now á shamblin to senior zachary man for yet another touchdown. homecoming tastes like victory for the panthers á winning 42 to 13. and the fighting saints from st. charles hoping to take down stewartville. first quarter á drew maloney is in trouble and he'd be taken down and is quickly sacked by eddie becker. tigers take over and here are two more clips for josh buri's recruiting tape á as he dives into the endzone for the first score of the night. and he would do it again á striaght through the middle with nothing but green ahead and stewartville rolls to a 36 to 22./// the awesome blossoms of blooming prairie with another tough road test in goodhue tonight. rematch of last year's one a section championship game. wildcats would strike first, sam opsahl with the quick strike to riley christianson and goodhue gets on the board. you're not going to keep the awesome blossoms off the board for long, on the screen matthew pryor will barrel his way for the first down. later that drive they're looking deep, kaden thomas finds his big target karson vigeland in the end zone. it was a great night in lake mills. bulldogs take on the warriors of north union. jumping right in... carson eaton will make his way through traffic and pick up a bulldog's first down. the warriors will make their move next... ryan lang will take this one along the outside and it's good for a touchdown. warriors with the ball... noah morphew... he's in trouble... lake mills will get the sack. final play... morphew will loose it... lake mills caleb bacon will recover it. they would take it 31 to 8. taking it to nora springs now á with central springs up against newman catholic. at the start of the 4th á the panthers were just behind by 2 á and it was newman's ball before turning it over. the panthers make an aggressive push down the field á and get it down to just the one yard line. finally á an aggressive push by chase berding gets it in and takes the lead 29 to 21. this costly fumble sealed it for the knights á as the panthers jump on it. six games down á six more plus scores to go á just ahead after the break. you're watching sports overtime on káiá