Sports Overtime highlights part two

back to sports overtime á we've already shown you six of tonight's top games á now it's time for six more. just like these mascots á triton was quick to jum on doveráeyota. second quarter á brady williams hands off to blake blattner who would fight his way to move the chains. next play á williams into the air á and it is picked off by jaxson sackett á he's off to the races going 55 yards before being brought down that converts into braxton munnkhusen find the endzone and triton wins this one 34 to 20. switching to bear country it's byron hosting mankato east. the bears looking to make it three in a row as they face the cougars. second play from scrimmage for byron.. austin freerkson finds a hole up the middle and he has some room. two men to beat and he just gets in... black and gold up early. cougars on their second drive will get one back.. leslie miller breaks a bunch of would be tacklers and he's off to the races... 60 plus yards to the house and mankato east ties it up. but next possession for the bears.. it's freerkson again and you're not going to stop him, he grabs another touchdown, but east would lourdes hoping to shake the cobwebs off as they face p.e.m. second half bulldogs lead six to zero... hand off to leo silha and look at this man go, shakes the tackle and another one as he gets to the outside. he takes it home as p.e.m extends their lead to double digits. next drive for the eagles.. on fourth down, the bulldog defense comes up huge, they get the stop and the turnover on downs. next drive for p.e.m caden lamb scrambling around the pocket an d in the back of the end zone he finds blake herber. bulldogs win it zumbrota mazeppa hosting pine island, both teams looking for their first win. panthers holding the lead in the second half they'll get a nice pickup on the pass for the first down. later in the drive carter o'reilly fires a dart to will warnake for the touchdown. but zám gets the comebacktheir first win of the season, 22 to 17 over pine thanks zach á lot's of great matchups in north iowa tonight. in sheffield á west fork up against nashua plainfield. west fork in front with a comfortable 13 to nothing lead á and kicking it for 3 to make it 16 to nothing before halftime. third quarter á both offenses try to make waves á but they were met with strong defenses. no points would be scored for the remainder of the game á war hawks win it 16 homecoming in clear lake tonight. the lions take on mason city. the lions waste no time... jaden o'briená green finds an opening at it's a lions touchdown. mohawks will take control... almost in trouble... trey ramon fires this one to kale hobart... first down. lions up again... jagger schmitt almost looses it but hang on long enough for a lions first down. the lions will wrap this one up just like they