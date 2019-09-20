Clear

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Soldiers Field Park serves as venue

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the third friday of september, is national prisoners of war and missing in action recognition day. here in rochester á a ceremony happened at soldiers field veterans memorial to shed light on the thousands of people who remain missing. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a story of appreciation. isabella? live katie and george... it was earlier today at soldiers field park when the national prisoners of war missing in action riders association passed out these coins to remember the 81áthousand americans who are still missing. i learned firstá hand from one veteran about the depths people have gone to give us the freedoms we have. it was a solemn way to remember those who sacrificed so much for us: remembering those who are still missing and those who were prisoners of war. lyle duxbury knows the terrors prisoners of war endure á his father served in the philippines during world war ii. "he spent 42 months as a prisoner of war with the japanese. he was held in a couple of different prison camps." being a prisoner forever changed duxbury's father. "he was a big, strapping man when he went in, when he was released, he weighed 98 lbs. he was probably 230, 250, so between starvation and physical abuse and mental abuse, it took its tolls." lyle's father is gone now. lyle still doesn't know or understand all that he endured. "he never really spoke a lot about, he never went into a lot of details about what happened." lyle keeps this picture of his father in his wallet á as a reminder of a man who was both a hero to his country and his family. duxbury encourages us to call members of our congressional delegation and urge them to get behind efforts to find those missing in action. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the ceremony tonight was open to the
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SPX OT: Part 1

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

Image

Learning about engineering

Image

New rules for taking care of animals

Image

Weather forecast 9/20

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Community Events