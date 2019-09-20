Speech to Text for Veterans MIA's POW's recognized in Rochester Observance

the third friday of september, is national prisoners of war and missing in action recognition day. here in rochester á a ceremony happened at soldiers field veterans memorial to shed light on the thousands of people who remain missing. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a story of appreciation. isabella? live katie and george... it was earlier today at soldiers field park when the national prisoners of war missing in action riders association passed out these coins to remember the 81áthousand americans who are still missing. i learned firstá hand from one veteran about the depths people have gone to give us the freedoms we have. it was a solemn way to remember those who sacrificed so much for us: remembering those who are still missing and those who were prisoners of war. lyle duxbury knows the terrors prisoners of war endure á his father served in the philippines during world war ii. "he spent 42 months as a prisoner of war with the japanese. he was held in a couple of different prison camps." being a prisoner forever changed duxbury's father. "he was a big, strapping man when he went in, when he was released, he weighed 98 lbs. he was probably 230, 250, so between starvation and physical abuse and mental abuse, it took its tolls." lyle's father is gone now. lyle still doesn't know or understand all that he endured. "he never really spoke a lot about, he never went into a lot of details about what happened." lyle keeps this picture of his father in his wallet á as a reminder of a man who was both a hero to his country and his family. duxbury encourages us to call members of our congressional delegation and urge them to get behind efforts to find those missing in action. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the ceremony tonight was open to the