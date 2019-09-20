Speech to Text for Learning about engineering

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's never too early to start teaching kids about engineering. that's what one teacher is doing at kingsland elementary in spring valley. by making shoes out of newspapers... students are learning that everything has a process and doesn't always go as planned. they have to think critically about how to make a pair of shoes á especially since newspaper isn't the sturdiest "pretty much for everybody that works with me we start with a real world problem. and in this situation the real world problem was mrs. o can't afford any shoes, well, newspaper is cheap, tape is cheap, how can we make mrs. o cheap shoes? newspaper and tape. mrs. oeltjen (oá jen) says she hopes these projects will encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, ahead./ ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather