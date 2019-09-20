Speech to Text for New rules for taking care of animals

public. new rules could be coming for those who take care of animals including dogs and cats in the state of iowa. many in the pet industry welcome the possibility of change. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in the mason city newsroom with more, nick? newsroom george á the iowa secretary of agriculture submitted the new rules today for a review. if approved, the new rules would set guidelines for enclosure size, climate control, and access to food and water. these would apply to kennels, breeders and shelters. it's rules north iowans tell me should have been in place long ago. "everybody i know has a dog or a cat. everybody! so it's a good step forward." sky ewing from mason city supports better rules for businesses that raise and care for our cats and dogs. he says treating animals humanely is the right thing to do. "well, i think its quite important..anim als, even though a lot of people think that the don't have feelings or emotions or anything like that. if you live with one you very well know that they do." at the human society of north iowa, director sybil soukup says she has been hoping regulations like this would finally be enacted here in the hawkeye state. "i'm ecstatic about it. for many many years, as long as i've been in this position, so over a decade, people like me have reached to our legislature to enact better welfare and treatment for animals in our state." according to the animal legal defense fund, iowa ranks 48th in the country when it comes to animal protection laws. soukup says there are over 17á thousand dogs in puppy mills in the state. just last year, kimt news 3 was there as more than 170 dogs were removed from this puppy mill in manly. she says taking proper care of animals should be common sense, but too often they are mistreated. "most shelters and responsible breeders they provide their animals access to water all the time. so the fact that it has to be spelled out like this means that there are those that are not providing constant access to the new rules will need to be evaluated by a legislative panel and if they are given the okay, those requirements will go into effect in january. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. according to the animal legal defense fund, illinois is the state with the best animal protection laws. minnesota is in the middle, coming in at 21.