Clear

Weather forecast 9/20

Sev weather on saturday evening

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Speech to Text for Weather forecast 9/20

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lowerthird2 anchor:george mallet sean macaday coverage you can count on i'm joined now by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday. lowerthirdstrmtm3:sean macaday meteorologist the big story this morning will be the increasing moisture levels and the developing fog across much of the upper midwest. spotty showers and storms will be part of the mix with activity already present in the southwest corner of our area. this will be our last day of mid summer- like temps with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s and dew points reaching near and slightly above 70. the weekend brings with it another dramatic shift. scattered showers and storms through saturday will keep things on the cloudy side as the atmosphere rings itself out like a sponge thanks to a passing cold front. some storms could become severe as the majority of the area currently sits in a marginal risk for development. the main threats will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding, but hail and strong winds cannot be ruled out. after this, temps take a nosedive - only topping off in the 70s. however, conditions will improve with sunny skies looking to welcome us into the first week of fall. today:am fog/partly sunny highs: low to mid 80s winds: sse 5-10 mph tonight: mostly cloudy lows: upper 60s winds: se 5-15 mph saturday: am fog/showers & storms/mostly cloudy highs: upper 70s winds: s 10-15, gusts near 30 mph saturday night: mostly cloudy, lingering showers lows: mid 70s winds: sw 5-10
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

