Speech to Text for Preston Housing Summit

as rochester grows ands add more jobs á surrounding communities are feeling what's known as the "halo effect" á people moving to towns near rochester. that includes fillmore county. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how preston is preparing. on the scene preston is seeing an increase in people who want to live here. and the city is expecting that number to only grow. but more people in the city means a bigger need for housing. preston is a small town of about 13á hundred people... but the city is seeing that number rise. more retirees á commuters to rochester á and other people who are simply fond of the town are moving here. to prepare á preston held a housing summit to plan for preston's future housing needs. jon devries moved back to preston to retire á and is coáchair of the housing committee for the preston economic development authority. "there's lots of things to do here and then of course you just can't beat the scenery and the small town atmosphere." kristy richards moved to preston just a month ago to open her dog grooming business downtown. she says she's lived a lot of places á but preston is special. "fell in love with the warm nature of the people around me. it truly drew me in, the preston veterans home á which should begin construction in the next few years á will bring 100 jobs to preston. that project alone will require housing for 100 more people.