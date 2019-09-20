Speech to Text for Rochester Climate Strike

team coverage first tonight, team coverage for you as we look at the global climate strikes in our area. we have kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan in rochester. as well as nick kruszalnicki covering charles city. but first... take a look... this was the scene earlier today as strikers gathered at peace plaza downtown before later marching to city hall. brooke mckivergan has more on the story. rochester students are taking part in a global climate strike today. they're demanding change from our elected officials. "no more coal, no more oil! keep your carbon in the soil!" "i'm here because i care. i care not only about my future but my siblings. i want my siblings to know what a glacier is." salma abdi is joined by dozens of other students who skipped school, even some adults who walked out of the office, to demand the people in power support the green new dealá basically a big plan to tackle climate change. "a comprehensive package of sweeping action to address the climate change and do everything we need to do in order to avert the catastrophe the un has said we will face." andrew yaang is a medical student at mayo. "i'm striking here today because as a future physician i see that climate change and health are connected so im here today on behalf of my future patients." as for the call to action, salma says it's simple. "call your senators call your reps demand that they support the green new deal it doesn't matter if you don't like them or if they support something you don't believe in. fight. and don't give up." no matter the personal reason for taking to the streets today, all of these people care about one thing "we're gonna strike cause our people are dying we're gonna strike for life and everything we love we're gonna strike for you will you strike for us" in rochester "no pipelines no way, not here and not today" brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. a group