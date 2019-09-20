Speech to Text for Climate Strike in North Iowa

of concerned citizens in north iowa is also taking part in today's worldwide climate strike, sending the message that fossil fuels are polluting the environment. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in charles city with the latest, nick? live george and katie á i'm at central park here in charles city where the climate rally wrapped up about an hour ago. a little under 20 people showed up, with signs in hand, wanting to spread a message of environmental responsibility. "we all think climate change is a terrible problem. not so much for us, but for our children and our grandchildren. " barbara thomsen and a group of her friends decided they wanted to do something about climate change. so together they organized this rally in charles city. the protestors were also joined by members of the 'citizen climate advocates of north central iowa' who were looking to recruit volunteers. thomsen says besides living an environmentall yáfriendly life, she also spreads the word through social media, hoping to teach people about the issue. "every little bit helps. everybody has got to educate themselves and learn about what is really going on and what we want our leaders to be doing because we can't stop fossil fuels emissions on i talked to several of the protesters out here and they too believe the government should do more to combat climate change, such as instituting a carbon tax and promoting clean energy. live in charles city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the organizers of the charles city rally scheduled it for this afternoon so local students could participate.