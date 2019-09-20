Speech to Text for Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ethnic lunch-stnger-2 for those that may not be able to travel the world - an annual ethnic lunch in mason city serves as passport to explore the globe. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spent time at the lunch that exposed people to different cultures. he's in the newsroom now. alex - try any food this year?xxx ethnic lunch-lintro-2 amy - the sights and smells were incredible. i wasn't able to try anything this year - but there was so much to choose from. and food is a great way to unite those of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds. xxx ethnic lunch-nrpkg-1 lowerthird2line:ethnic lunch and appreciating diversity mason city, ia nat sounds of a peruvian flute rang in the air... "you can travel the world for less than 20 bucks." it's matt holub's first time at the ethnic lunch. he's trying to take in as many culinary experiences as possible. ethnic lunch-lpkg-3 "celebrating your heritage and bringing...maybe there's stuff here that people haven't tried yet." lowerthird2line:ethnic lunch and appreciating diversity mason city, ia and food is a universal language... "getting down over a meal and talking about what unites us instead of divides us is a great way to spend the afternoon." dan gapinski is with ni- dat...the north iowa diversity appreciation team. lowerthird2line:dan gapinski north iowa diversity appreciation team "when we talk about america, give me your hungry and poor, but also give us your diversity. we're that melting pot. look at what america has become because of those folks that melted together their ideas and cultures to make america such a wonderful country." lowerthird2line:ethnic lunch and appreciating diversity mason city, ia natalia ferrari immigrated from peru 4 years ago - to persue medical training. she shares her experience of coming to america. lowerthird2line:natalia ferrari immigrated from peru "the hard part for me was english and how to communicate, but it's getting better. the good part is that people from iowa are really nice. they opened our arms to us so it's really nice." lowerthird2line:ethnic lunch and appreciating diversity mason city, ia "it's good to have eyes open for the world and new things. at some point, we think we're never going to use it, but the world opens up to you." / ethnic lunch-ltag-2 new this year - the festival had a people's choice award for the best food vendor. it went to the filipino foodie group. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the event is hosted by the north iowa diversity appreciation team. they meet on the second wednesday of each month at the mason city public library. / it's great news for a north