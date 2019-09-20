Speech to Text for Veterans Treatment Court

when american veterans return home - some have physical wounds - and some have invisible wounds. suffering from ptsd - other mental health issues - and chemical dependency can make it difficult to return to civilian life. if veterans in southeastern minnesota wind up in legal trouble - there's now a new path to help them get their lives back on track. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live at the fillmore county courthouse. annalise? xxx vets treatment-lintro-2 amy - today is the ribbon cutting of the veterans treatment court of the 3rd judicial district. veterans in the court system from 11 southeastern minnesota counties can go through the veterans treatment court here at the fillmore county court house or steele county courthouse. xxx vets treatment-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:gov. tim walz (dfl) minnesota "when our veterans come back, the invisible wounds of war sometimes manifest themselves in behaviors that lands themselves in the justice system when what they really need is to be in the va system or receiving some help." vets treatment-lpkg-4 "when they come back from their service and their military service has impacted them, maybe they have chemical dependency and that leads them to get crossways with the law and they end up in our criminal court, we need to do something to try to help them vets treatment-lpkg-5 governor walz and minnesota chief justice lorie gildea helped cut the ribbon to the 3rd judicial district's veterans treatment court at the fillmore county courthouse. nat: "in the marine corps for 4 years. i was overseas in japan all over southeast asia." when justin slavin's service ended - he - like many veterans - felt something was missing... after some challenges - the veterans treatment court has helped him get back on the right track. vets treatment-lpkg-6 "i felt like ok, now i really wanna, somebody's there holding my feet to the fire and they're telling me to be better." vets treatment-lpkg-7 specialty court can help people become better citizens without incarceration - but its not a get out of jail free card. it's hard work - and walz says it shows results. "if a veteran commits an act that lands them in the justice system in a county or area that has a veterans treatment court, their chance of moving on from that and not committing a crime again is much greater than if they happened to be geographically in a place they can't go in front of the court." slavin says his life would be completely different without veterans treatment court. he's now working to complete his program to become a mentor for the court. "keep going to see my counselors and to be more interactive in my own mental health care and to just be better. to be a better father, a better husband, a better citizen to the community." lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on governor walz says he wants every minnesota veteran to have access to veterans treatment court - but it takes a lot of resources and the state isn't quite there yet. but for the 11 southeastern minnesota counties - veterans have a path to becoming thriving - productive citizens. live in preston annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the 3rd judicial district now has the 8th veterans treatment court in the state.