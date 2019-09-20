Speech to Text for School Tutors Needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with sunny skies looking to welcome us into the first week of fall. literacy tutors-stinger-2 for many kids - certain subjects in school can be challenging. for those who are struggling - tutors can offer one on one support. but the rochester public school district needs more tutors. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester with more?xxx literacy tutors-lintro-2 that's right raquel - i'm here at pinewood elementary. where in a classroom setting - students who are struggle could fall through the gaps. but a tutor can offer that personal support to help students who are struggling in reading and math...the confindence to succeed in school.xxx literacy tutors-mpkg-1 literacy tutors-mpkg-2 it's a statewide initiative to help every minnesota student become successful in reading in math during their time in elementary school...by pairing students struggling with a tutor. but there's a problem...there' s a need for more tutors to help students learn. literacy tutors-mpkg-5 sot: if we were able to find those 15 more tutors we could serve up to 300 more kids than what we're able to right now. literacy tutors-mpkg-3 according to minnesota reading and math corps - one in three third graders in the state aren't reading at grade level. in math-40- percent of eighth graders aren't proficient in math. it's people like dennis schreiber who are working to help shape the minds of tomorrow. lowerthird2line:dennis schreiber tutor sot: taught seventh and eighth grade for 44 years and i have a passion for teaching and helping kids succeed. literacy tutors-mpkg-4 now he's retired now-spending his time helping kids struggling with literacy...gain the confidence to take control of their education. sot: i call it they're becoming reading leaders and they're going to use those reading skills not just here in school but they're going to develop reading that will take them into life long learning. vo:tutors helping the leaders of tomorrow become strong in math and literacy. / literacy tutors-ltag-2 they're looking for all types of people to become tutors. whether it's a parent or a high school or college graduate. to become a tutor you have to be at lear 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or something equivalent. live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah, tutors will also receive a stipend to help cover cost. literacy tutors-tag-2 to find out how to become a tutor head to k-i-m-t-dot-com and look for this story under local news. / today