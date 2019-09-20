Speech to Text for New Mexican Restaurant

you may have noticed the new mexican restaruant in rochester by the airport.xxx restaurant opening-sot-1 lowerthird2line:medardo, nancy, and jorge arcos owners, los arcos kitchen & cantina "and then we also think the rochester area is also growing out to the sides so hopefully it keeps growing." restaurant opening-sotvo-5 the arcos family moved to georgia from mexico...they tell kimt news 3 they saw opportunity in minnesota so they made their way to the land of 10 thousand lakes where they were able to build 2 mexican restaraunts. one in cannon falls, and one in red wing. and with the growth of rochester along with the demand in town for authentic mexican food, they knew they wanted to be part of the med city, but say opening up shop downtown would be out of their price range.xxx restaurant opening 2-sot-1 restaurant opening-sot-2 "it is really expensive downtown with the rent and i think this here is a good opportunity for us its what we were looking for and this is pretty good." los arcos is open now and while there have been several other businesses run out of their building in the past 5 years, the arcos family says they hope to be there for good.