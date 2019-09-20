Speech to Text for Fillmore County Body Found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first this afternoon - we continue our coverage of the body found at forestville- mystery cave state park in fillmore county. the mother of steven holm - who was last seen in july and reported missing is august - tells kimt the body is her son. but authorities are waiting to jump to any conclusions kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now. steven holm is from leroy in mower county. jeremiah - you spoke to the mower county sheriff today - what is he saying?xxx body found update-lintro-2 that's right raquel it's a real difficult case and authorities want to be sure who the remains belong to. the body was found here at remote area at forestville state park in fillmore county. holms car was found near at the park. i spoke to the mower county sheriff who assisting in this investigation and he says they're not relying on circumstances to solve the case.xxx body found update-mpkg-1 body found update-mpkg-4 a family in pain of the loss of their own...steven holms family was pleading for his return. thursday afternoon- holms mother told kimt news three that her son's body was found at forestville state park. but authorities aren't making that determination just yet...i spoke to mower county sheriff steve sandvick who says the body found was completely unidentifable. the body was found in a remote area...where the summer heat, bugs and wild life could have played a major role in the body's decompisition. sheriff sandvick says he's working to investigate to bring clouser to a family who lost a loved one. lowerthird2line:sheriff steve sandvik mower county, mn sot: it's with extreme revence that we approach these things and try to make sure we're giving all do respect to everyone involved but yet we need to maintain the interegity of an investigation and not make any inappropiate identifications / body found update-ltag-2 authorities say there isn't any evidence that would suggest foul play... but again raquel this is still an open investigation. / thank you jeremiah, the remains have been the southeast regional medical examiners office so they can work to identify them. no word on how long that process could take. /