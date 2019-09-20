Speech to Text for Rescued Horse Gets New Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

horse rescue-intro-2 we have continuing coverage of a story we told you about earlier this month. the future is looking brighter for some horses rescued from neglect and starvation earlier this year in fillmore county. kimt news three's resident horseman, george mallet is here with the update. horse rescue-bm intro-2 horse rescue-bm intro-3 raquel---- that story focused on one horse in particular. her name is luta--- a now beautiful chestnut filly just three years old. not only has luta got a new home--- she earned that new home by winning a pretty intense minnesota competition known as the trainer's challenge. horse rescue-pkg-1 horse rescue-3 " ...this part of her body was just soft ..." we introduced you to shaylor alley earlier this month. " ...just like people they want to feel a purpose." he was the trainer readying luta here, for a new life. " ... she's putting on weight pretty well, she's probably put on 150 to 200 pounds." we showed you pictures of how the starving three-year-old mare looked back in march. horse rescue-4 " ...her feet had been neglected and they were affecting her joints, they were splayed out..." horse rescue-5 she was among seven horses removed from a fillmore county farm by the minnesota hooved animal rescue foundation. " ...find homes for previously unwanted horses..." the group's mission was fulfilled when luta and other rescued horses strutted their stuff at the annual trainer's challenge. horse rescue-6 " ... they've all had training they need and are ready to go to new homes, vetted and dental and shots, they're ready for a new life." horse rescue-7 luta won the trainers challenge outright. " ... it's a good opportunity to give her a good future ..." the once starving mare trotting and loping resolutely toward a new home. " ... giving her a chance to kinda have a forever home and not to re-experience the trauma she's been through." lovely luta deserved nothing less. horse rescue-bm tag-2 i spoke with drew fitzpatrick of the minnesota hooved animal rescue foundation late yesterday. she told me there were roughly 18 horses in the trainer's challenge and that luta took first place. she was quickly adopted... so somebody really made out. she's only three years old, sound and now well-trained. fantastic! / thank you, george. of the seven horses rescued in fillmore county, fitzpatrick tells us, three now have new homes. dozens of new