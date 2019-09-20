Clear

Save Our Healthcare

The group celebrates a victory.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:17 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Save Our Healthcare

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for two years now, a group in albert lea has been working to keep health care services in the city. now they are celebrating a victory. last week it was announced that mercy one north iowa will be expanding into the city. this afternoon, 'save our healthcare' was out at new denmark park in albert lea, celebrating mercy one's decision to come to town. cars drove by honking their horns in support of the group. david karge (cará ghee), who is part of 'save our healthcare' says they have been looking forward to this day for the last two years. this is our final get together out here, celebrating our... our newcomer and we're letting everyone know that the two years that we were out here is all worth it. mercy one north iowa has not said where the new facility will be, but they hope to have their doors open by the summer of
