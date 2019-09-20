Speech to Text for Save our Healthcare celebration

buildings./// happening now á the save our healthcare group is celebrating a major victory. we took you to this announcement less than one week ago á when we learned mercyone north iowa will be expanding services to albert lea. save our healthcare á formally known as save our hospital á has been working for more than two years to bring another provider to the community./// they started the effort in june of 20á17 á when mayo clinic health system announced the consolidation of services between their austin and albert lea campuses. most inpatient services are now only offered in austin./// since then á save our healthcare has working tirelessly to bring back those services á and give people more options when it comes to their medical needs. right now á they're celebrating reaching that goal. live kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in albert lea at the celebration.xx x working tirelessly to bring back those services á and give people more options when it comes to their medical needs. right now á they're celebrating reaching that goal. live kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in albert lea at the celebration.xx x the mercyone north iowa expansion to albert lea will happen in phases á starting with a primary care clinic. the exact location of the clinic has not yet been released á but the plan is for it to open in early summer of next year.///