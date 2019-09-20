Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... the big story this morning will be the increasing moisture levels and the developing fog across much of the upper midwest. visibility will be impacted during your morning commute as fog slowly begins to clear out well after sunrise. spotty showers and storms will be part of the mix with activity already present in the southwest corner of our area. this development will be isolated at best as partly sunny skies take over our friday. this will be our last day of mid summerá like temps with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s and dew points reaching near and slightly above 70. the weekend brings with it another dramatic shift. scattered showers and storms through saturday will keep things on the cloudy side as the