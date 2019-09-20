Speech to Text for Global Climate Strike happening today

today, millions of youth across the globe are walking out during school to participate in a worldáwide climate strike. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with organizers in rochester, and has details on the specific climate issues rochester students are demanding. the strike in rochester will start here at peace plaza at 11á30 and end at city hall. rick morris with the rochester sierra club is helping the youth in the medácity organize a strike, to join young people across the world. he tells us why it's so important that young people are the ones speaking out. because the youth really get that their near futures are at stake. they have trouble imagining a world where they can live healthy flourishing lives because of adults, what we have done to their environment. worldwide, youth are demanding lawmakers and global leaders to take action against climate change. on the local level, rochester youth are also asking for á no new fossil fuel infrastructur e, respect for indigenous rights, and a national, green new deal. these global climate strikes are not just a one day deal. people will be going on strike friday september 20th, just ahead of the united nation's emergency climate summit, and then again on september 27th. in rochester the climate strike in rochester is happening at 11á 30 this morning at peace plaza. they will then march to city