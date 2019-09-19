Speech to Text for Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

the latest edition of the iowa girls high school athletic union volleyball poll came out today á and osage is the only team from the north iowa viewing area that is still in the ranks after lake mills has been dropped from the poll this week. osage is ranks second in class 2a á and is 10 and one on the year under a new head coach á and has only given up three sets all year long á two of which were to dikeá new hartford last weekend./// the homestand for the twins continued