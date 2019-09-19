Clear

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the latest edition of the iowa girls high school athletic union volleyball poll came out today á and osage is the only team from the north iowa viewing area that is still in the ranks after lake mills has been dropped from the poll this week. osage is ranks second in class 2a á and is 10 and one on the year under a new head coach á and has only given up three sets all year long á two of which were to dikeá new hartford last weekend./// the homestand for the twins continued
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Image

RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Image

Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Image

Making wine in North Iowa

Image

Pastor's e-mail is hacked

Image

DMC takes over Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 9/19

Image

Body Found in Forestville State Park

Image

3D art in One Discovery Square

Image

Flu season coming

Community Events