RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to martin luther college. this game was neck and neck from the start á rctc taking it's time and working the ball around and jaila hill boots one to the goal á but it is blocked by mollie fischer. nicole porter dribbling upfield but her shot is deflected by the shin of rae mayi. the yellowjackets in striking distance again á but the knights clear out the ball and this matchup results in a draw á rácátác's first of the season.///
