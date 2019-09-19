Speech to Text for RCTC draws with Martin Luther

to martin luther college. this game was neck and neck from the start á rctc taking it's time and working the ball around and jaila hill boots one to the goal á but it is blocked by mollie fischer. nicole porter dribbling upfield but her shot is deflected by the shin of rae mayi. the yellowjackets in striking distance again á but the knights clear out the ball and this matchup results in a draw á rácátác's first of the season.///