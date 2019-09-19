Clear

Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

find out. everyone was excited for this matchup á even this little guy. first set á riley queensland throws a dart over to the rockets for the kill but randolph's megan erickson say right back atcha á placing that ball in the same corner. the rockets showed some life á macy green down the line for another point. but hailey hindt send this one to the floor... and grand meadow rolls on for the win á three sets to
