Speech to Text for Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

find out. everyone was excited for this matchup á even this little guy. first set á riley queensland throws a dart over to the rockets for the kill but randolph's megan erickson say right back atcha á placing that ball in the same corner. the rockets showed some life á macy green down the line for another point. but hailey hindt send this one to the floor... and grand meadow rolls on for the win á three sets to