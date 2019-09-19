Speech to Text for Making wine in North Iowa

when you think of iowa crops á the first thing that probably comes to mind is corn. but one farm near garner wants to change that perception. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in the mason city newsroom. should i say "cheers" á nick? newsroom george and katie á this farm grows something a little out of the ordinary for the hawkeye state, like grapes. they're called 99 bottles winery and this evening they were teaching some ladies from the hancock county farm bureau about the art of making fine wine.xxx "wine is as different as all the food there is. if somebody doesn't like wine, it's like saying you don't like food, you know. what food do you like and what food don't you like." mark newman and his wife june are the owners of 99 bottles winery. tonight they showed this group of ladies how a small vinyard turns these grapes into luxurious bottles of wine. newman says it hasn't always been possible to grow grapes here, but thanks to science, the dream is a reality. "they blended or crossed minnesota wild grapes with french wine grapes until they got good varieties that worked." even with special grape hybrids, maintaining a vinyard in this climate comes with many challenges. "mostly in iowa we're fighting lack of moisture or too much moisture. now i irrigate and i'm on a high sandy hill, so that helps because i can kind of control the moisture. the other thing we worry about is fungus, because of our high humidity levels. we have no choice but to spray about every two weeks or every time it rains." rachel johnson is part of the farm bureau women's group who is learning about the art of winemaking. "it's just a good opportunity for us to get together and have some camraderie, but also get to see other sides of agriculture, that aren't always easily accessible." and after a few samples of the vinyard's bounty, johnson reflects on what she learned on the tour. "i didn't realize how kind of new it was and the work that the university of minnesota had done to develop the grapes specifically for our climate. it was really interesting and then just the labor intensity of how much hand labor they 99 bottles winery is one of the smallest wineries in iowa. they only make about 25á hundred bottles each year á and yes á they make both red and white varieties. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. if you want to check out the winery, they're open on saturdays until october.///