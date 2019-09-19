Speech to Text for Pastor's e-mail is hacked

on kasson community members are being encouraged to be on the lookout when it comes to their email inboxes. saint john's lutheran church posted this on their facebook explaining that someone stole the senior pastor's email address áthen emailed many people in the congregation asking for money á and several church members obliged. the pastor says he did go to the police and they're working on the issue but he feels violated that someone would take advantage of his church.xxx "it's really upsetting from my end of this especially as the pastor to see these people that are taking advantage of. these people who are orchestrating the scam know to prey on people who are kind and generous and trusting and they play on the good nature of people to want to help." if you do get an email that looks like it may be from pastor david asking for money, you're encouraged to call the church and the police.///