Speech to Text for DMC takes over Rochester

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight á continuing coverage. the city of rochester is changing before our eyes. continuing coverage and a big part of that is destination medical center. today á the development agency celebrated two big moments á the opening of one discovery square á a 90á thousand square foot healthcare innovation center ... and the discovery walk interactive experience. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now with how dámác is leading rochester on some new footing. isabella? katie and george... today residents got the chance to see the discovery walk interactive experience. it gave people an idea of what a linear parkway along 2nd avenue southwest would look like á connecting from soldiers field park to heart of the city. and residents tell me they are excited... but also have their own ideas for the city's future.xxx they walked along across the paved tiles running shoes next to shiney heels. that was the scene today at the discovery walk interactive experience á it's the chance to see into the future á a future rochester that could be bigger... busier and grander than any resident can foresee. "this discovery walk is a great way to bring people downtown, bring people to a central location, i think it will help build more community and just really brighten up the space." "i would like to have sort of a lusher environment, making it a really green area for people to walk." and the clock is ticking to get this parkway going. "next year will be our first year of starting to do the next phase of planning for discovery walk, so it will be a multiáyear process." some are excited to see what will happen next. "i think it's awesome á personally i love a bigger city and all the amenities, and things like that that come with that, the excitement, the opportunity and i think rochester has the potential to be that kind of a space." others are skeptical. "i don't wanna see all the buildings being modern, i would like to see more, at least some of the old elements of rochester." an evolving city moving at a fast pace á but dmc says á this is a city of the future. "dmc is evolving rochester, we're transforming rochester, but in a deliberate and thoughtful way. our intention is to keep the fabric of rochester, what we are the interactive experience tonight was free to attend and open to all. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thanks isabella á and dámác really took over the town today... outside of one discovery square á the group held its annual meeting celebrating and discussing what they have in store for the future. today's meeting took place outside á bringing together all the partners of destination medical center á public... private... and elected officials. some of what the group hopes to do is create more jobs in the community and bring in more businesses. xxx "tonight is a social event but more than that it's about people coming together to say we've done a pretty amazing thing here between the people of rochester, the people of minnesota, the people of mayo but we're only beginning to see the positive impacts. it's a little bit of a pep rally for keeping the team together." the annual meeting was open to the public. but eventá goers had to buy tickets á which cost 40 dollars.