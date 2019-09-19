Speech to Text for Weather forecast 9/19

a slew of storms could cool off these warm september days. let's go to stormteam 3 chief meteorologist sean macaday... sean? despite cloudy conditions on thursday, moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to increase for the next couple of days. some of this moisture is actually associated with former tropical storm imelda which has doused parts of texas in catastrophic flooding as of thursday. there are a few consequences to all this extra moisture. firstly, cloud cover will increase as moisture in the atmosphere at all levels increases. with a dramatic increase in cloud cover also comes intermittent rain. rounds of scattered showers, and even storms, will exist through saturday. we can expect one round of showers / storms likely starting sometime after 11 and through the morning. thirdly, patchy fog will occur overnight as moisture levels increase. a cold front will swing through saturday and clear out all this moisture, brings storms, and drop temperatures back into the low 70s. today: am showers & storms/mostly cloudy highs: low 80s winds: ssw 5á10 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d rain overnight lows: mid 60s winds: se 5 mph friday: mostly cloudy/spotty showers & storms highs: low 80s winds: s 5 mph friday night: mostly cloudy/spotty