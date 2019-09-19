Speech to Text for Body Found in Forestville State Park

continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight as we continue to investigate the strange case involving the disappearance of steven holm, who went missing nearly 2 weeks ago. today we got a call from his mother telling us his body was found by his uncle in forestville mystery cave state park. kimt new three's brooke mckivergan is here with the latest. katie, george, today i reached out to the mother, as well as the mower county sheriff, and the fillmore county sheriff, but when i wasn't hearing anything back... i headed out there myself. this is the forestville state park in fillmore county. i spoke with a construction worker there who said he had been there for four weeks, and hadn't seen anybody besides a park ranger come through. we just got a statement from the mower county sheriff's office saying that the fillmore county sheriff's office received a report of possible human remains being in a remote area in or near forestville state park. they say they have not identified the remains yet, and the cause of death is still under investigation. the remains are being transported to the southeast minnesota regional medical examiners office for an autopsy. thanks brooke. we can expect to learn more details about the ongoing investigation tomorrow morning so be sure to stay with kimt news 3 as we continue to follow this story.