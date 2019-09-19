Speech to Text for 3D art in One Discovery Square

one discovery square is bringing jobs and money to rochester... and today the community is celebrating that expected windfall. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from the festivities. live katie á george á wrapping up right now is the one discovery square community celebration and discovery walk experience. although tonight's fun is over á there's a pretty cool sight right in front of one discovery square. street artist shawn mccan is using a liquid chalk to paint in front of one discovery square. one painting is of a human cell to highlight rochester's medical focus á and the other is a representation of the future of the discovery walk area. the destination medical center wants to show people what the future of the space could be. "they wanted to have a fun way of having people interact with the new space so the piece we're working on right now is a recreation of what is going to be built and similar to what is going to be built coming up for the new discovery walk." if you're concerned about rain washing away the paintings á they (are temporary but can withstand a few rain storms before they really start to fade. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. on kimt news 3 at 10 á kimt news 3's isabella basco will give you a tour of one discovery square and take a closer look at the future of dmc.