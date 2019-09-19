Speech to Text for Flu season coming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you haven't gotten your flu shot yet á the minnesota department of health says you should get one as soon as possible. that's because flu season could begin any time. we talked to one woman who says she hasn't been vaccinated yet á but is planning to. she gets the shot every year. the minnesota dáoáh says the vaccine was only about 50 percent effective last flu season á but its still worth getting i think if i catch a certain virus, definitely the symptoms are much less when i take the flu shot last year á 126 influenza related deaths were reported across the nation á including two