Clear
Weather Impact on crops

How flooding could affect pumpkins and more.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Weather Impact on crops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

children. over the past week, we've been innundated with rain after a dry summer... which could make things difficult for those who make their living off the land. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in clear lake, checking up on a popular autumn crop. on the scene fall is just around the corner and that means it's almost time to pick some pumpkins. i decided to stop out here at furleigh farms to see just how the crop did this summer with the weather. "it's been pretty good for us actually. it could have come a little earlier than it did, but we're not going to complain around here. we're pretty fortunate that the water is able to soak into the soils nicely. it looks like a really good pumpkin crop this year." erik furleigh, owner of furleigh farms, sums up the summer growing season for his pumpkins. the farm is preparing for their big fall season and according to furleigh, there will be plenty of pumpkins to pick. he also says pumpkins are one of the easier crops to grow, and they only require a little maintanence. "we plant ours at the end of may every year and pumpkins do like a dry season, so they do pretty well under wet and dry circumstances really and other than intensive weeding, they pretty much grow all on their own." the grand opening of the pumpkin patch here at furleigh farms will happen on september 28th. in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, fall officially begins on monday, just before 3 aám.
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
