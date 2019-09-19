Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Body found in Albert Lea that of 21-year-old who went missing earlier this summer Full Story

NIACC Slam Dunk for Good Behavior

Athletes encourage student behavior.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for NIACC Slam Dunk for Good Behavior

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call it a slam dunk for good behavior. members of the niáacc basketball team shot hoops with students at roosevelt elementary this afternoon as part of a pá báiás kickoff for the school. it stands for positive behavior intervention and support, the idea is for schools to teach kids about behavior expectations using a framework fit for everyone. we spoke with members of the basketball team... who are all in on the idea. "it's positive reinforcement, people preaching doing the right things. so many times we grow up and people doing the wrong things, so anytime you're seeing people doing the right things, it's always a good impact." research shows the method worksá ááá leading to better behavior among students.
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 9/19

Image

Imelda

Image

Body Found in Forestville State Park

Image

3D art in One Discovery Square

Image

Flu season coming

Image

Weather Impact on crops

Image

NIACC Slam Dunk for Good Behavior

Image

Safety on the Farm

Image

Hazmat Crew Response

Image

Albert Lea Death Investigation

Community Events