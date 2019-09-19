Speech to Text for NIACC Slam Dunk for Good Behavior

call it a slam dunk for good behavior. members of the niáacc basketball team shot hoops with students at roosevelt elementary this afternoon as part of a pá báiás kickoff for the school. it stands for positive behavior intervention and support, the idea is for schools to teach kids about behavior expectations using a framework fit for everyone. we spoke with members of the basketball team... who are all in on the idea. "it's positive reinforcement, people preaching doing the right things. so many times we grow up and people doing the wrong things, so anytime you're seeing people doing the right things, it's always a good impact." research shows the method worksá ááá leading to better behavior among students.