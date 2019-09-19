Speech to Text for Safety on the Farm

with fall harvest starting in a matter of weeks...many farmers and their families will be on the roads and in the fields. today - students from two mitchell county school districts are learning about dangers on the farm... and how they can prevent an accident. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at a farm near mason city. alex?xxx ag safety-lintro-2 amy - the corn in this field will be harvested in a few weeks. once field dry up and the crops dry out. and of course - that means tractors and trucks will be hauling crops to the elevator. there are also other dangers while being on the farm - and that's what kids from st ansgar and osage schools learned today.xxx ag 0919-lpkg-1 ag safety-lpkg-2 nat these students are learning first hand about the dangers of working on the farm. matt ross...who was crushed twice while using a back hoe to fix a water line... shared his story. lowerthird2line:matt ross survived farming accident "i bent down between the bucket and the beam that the bucket attaches to and i was working on the water line, and the bucket closed on me and pushed me into the bucket. the first time it happened it was mechanical error that when he let go of the joystick on the back hoe, it didn't go back to perfect neutral. it went past neutral and caused the bucket to crush me." lowerthird2line:safety on the farm mitchell co., ia matt sustained major injuries. a broken back, split sternum, crushed ribs and a vertebrae pushed so far in that it cut his heart and back of his right lung.. causing him to bleed internally and lose feeling in parts of his legs. he went into cardiac arrest four times. "it was the most calm, surreal feeling i've ever experienced in my life. i can see everybody, but couldn't hear anything." not only is large machinery or augers a concern on the farm... people can also contract illness from animals. 11 cases of e- coli were reported at the minnesota state fair...stemming from the miracle of birth center. ashlie kobit is a vet with the osage veterinarian clinic... lowerthird2line:ashlie kobit osage veterinary clinic "if you are touching them and then don't wash your hands, or touch them and touch your face, you can definitely introduce it into your body yourself." lowerthird2line:safety on the farm mitchell co., ia so before firing up that combine - or working on any sort of project - matt advises people to just slow down. "there's nothing out there on the farm, taking crops out, fixing a broken water line, take your time. there's nothing out there worth what you're going to go through if something happens." ag safety-ltag-2 whether it's a goat - a pig - a horse... really any livestock. kolbit advises to immediately wash your hands afterward. live in cerro gordo county - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. according to the bureau of labor statistics- agriculture related deaths - including corn farming - totaled 21 in 20- 17.. / flu shot asap tz-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:mdh: get