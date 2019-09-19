Speech to Text for Hazmat Crew Response

wednesday evening's threat has left many students on edge. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to students on their way to class...and that is where we find him live tonight. jeremiah. hazmat response-lintro-2 that's right i'm here at r-c-t-c... some students i caught up with tell me they're not phased by the incidient... but others are concerned somethig like this could easily happen again. student reaction-mpkg-1 student reaction-mpkg-3 classes are on schedule... less than 24-hours after a scary situation. police say 19- year-old samuel vanderwiel planted a homemade stink bomb inside the hill theatre during a pro- life presentation. kaitlyn nelson is in her freshmen year of school. she says she didn'y think something so scary could happen so close to home. student reaction-mpkg-2 sot: it's like a safe place on campus and stuff knowing what has happened it doesn't make me feel kind of safe anymore. hazmat response-ltag-2 police tell me they believe this was an isolated incident and that he worked alone. live in rochester- jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah, r-c-t-c released this statement ensuring students are safe on campus. they say quote nx fp wrap:rochester community and technical college statement "the situation was isolated to the hill thea ... "the situation was isolated to the hill theatre, no injuries were reported, and no other threats existed. rochester police cleared the situation within the hour, and college operations resumed as normal."