developments in an albert lea death investigation. we now know the identity of the body found earlier this week - and how he died. kimt news three's maleeha kamal has been following this story for us. she joins us now live in albert lea - maleeha - lots of new information coming out about this today?xxx body found latest-lintro-2 raquel - authorities tell me the body of 21 year old nicholas ramirez was found in this body of water by a fisherman monday evening. ramirez was last sene june 29th and reported missing a couple days later by his father. i spoke with the detective working this case who sheds some light on what exactly what happened.xxx body found latest-mpkg-1 body found latest-mpkg-2 albert lea police department detective julie kohl is investigating the death of nicholas ramirez. she says the ramsey county medical examiner is ruling his death an accidental drowning unless additional evidence proves otherwise. body found latest-mpkg-3 the amount of decomposition of the body is very consistant with the time frame that the person has been missing." " body found latest-ltag-2 kohl says that ramirez had a bike that he used to get around town. and raquel - they are currently looking for the bike so they can try to pice together exactly what happened. live in albert lea- maleeha kamal kimt news 3. / thank you maleeha. authorities say this is still an ongoing investigation.