Speech to Text for Man in custody after chemical is found at RCTC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developing story onto a developing story out of rochester, where last night there was a chemical scare inside rctc's "hill theater." authorities say a suspicious person left a bottle filled with ammonia, where a "proá life" meeting was happening. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live this morning with the latest. annalisa? tyler and arielle. we do know that the "suspicious man" was taken into custody, accused of leaving the ammonia in the theater. a few people did report inhaling it, and having eye pain and irritated throats, but otherwise they're ok. they were checked out by paramedics. here's a look at what the scene looked like last night. roughly 50 people who were inside the theater at the time, for the "proálife" event, were evacuated. this morning, police are thanking the people who noticed the man who was being suspicious. according to one witness, the suspect was seen getting up during the middle of a speech, and left an open bottle of something with an extremely strong odor. firefighters later confirmed it was ammonia. at this time, it's not clear to police why the man did this. sgt. david drees á rpd00:02:41 we don't know specifics on the individuals motive, again the organization, a proálife movement has some enemies so there could be some additional motives outside of the realm of the city police department. we will be writing up reports and will be reviewed by other agencies to look at other charges outside of just local charges. 00:03:01 fire crews also searched several of the classrooms near the theatre and did not find any more suspicous or hazardous items. after everything was cleared, everyone was allowed back in the building. we do expect to learn more about the suspect later this morning when we meet with rochester police. so be sure to tune into our later newscasts. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, annalisa, thank you. again, no one had to be hospitalized, but three people were checked out at the scene and treated. stay with kimt news 3 for updates.