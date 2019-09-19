Speech to Text for Money Magazine ranks Rochester one of the best places to live

cloudy/spotty it's some exciting news for the medá city. money magazine is naming rochester as the 15th best best place to live in the nation! kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to break down what exactly got rochester this title, and what residents are saying tyler, arielle, we all live in rochester and have our on views on this everágrowing town. some residents citing mayo clinic as both a reason for, and against this city getting that high rank. does that surprise you? it does a little bit, just because it is a really small town, it doesn't feel like there's a whole lot to do a lot of it is just centered around mayo and st. mary's so it's a little bit surprising.. no, i mean it has mayo clinic here. we have the best hospital in the world where we live. from neighborhoods to cities, to towns, "money" is ranking the top one hundred places to live. according to the outlet, rochester gets its fifteenth spot by of course it's primary health care for welness and jobs. the site notes it's 5ápoint 8 percent expected job growth by 2023, it's average commute time of 17 minutes, and it's amenities like the rochester art center, gray duck theater and coffeehouse and other familyáfriendly options. some other minnesota areas made the list including blaine and the lynnhurst neighborhood in minneapolis. in iowa, iowa and if you want to know more about what put rochester on the top 100 list, we have that info with this story on kimt dot