Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... a flash flood watch will remain in effect through the morning and into the afternoon for most of us as showers and storms are currently moving through the area this thursday am. heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes are the main concern, impacting visibility and creating a threat for flash flooding on area roadways. rain will continue through the morning before tapering off this afternoon. temperatures will climb above average once again, topping of in the low 80s, with lows back in the middle 60s. spotty shower and storm chances continue to finish off the work week under mostly cloudy skies. we're keeping an eye on the potential for some stronger storms developing nitrate levels in southeastern minnesota's water are an ongoing concern. the basin alliance for the lower mississippi in minnesota met in rochester on wednesday. nitrogen was one topic discussed in the meeting. caitlin brady shared details about a work group she is organizing to manage nitrogen levels in the area. i think it's extremely important that everybody in the region understand where we're at and so we have a lot of these monitoring networks and we cans peak about the science a lot but its not always in an easily understandabl e format so i think as a region we can really boil that down the nitrates work group is in the bond is denied for the mechanic accused of trying to sabotage an american airlines flight and he will remain in